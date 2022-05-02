Chinese FM extends Eid ul Fitr greetings to Muslims

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson,has wished Muslims across the world a happy Eid ul Fitr, a celebration marking the end of the Holy month of Ramazan. "Eid Mubarak! On this day of Eid ul Fitr, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world, a peaceful and joyful Eid," he said in a video message here on Monday. In Pakistan, the Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated as per announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday. However, Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries and United Kingdom (UK) today.