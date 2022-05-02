Virat Kohli thanks God for Anushka Sharma, actor says ‘you stole my words and heart’

After waiting since morning, Virushka fans were treated to a sweet surprise by Virat Kohli. The cricketer wrote a heartfelt note along with a photo of the couple. Virat also shared a photo from Anuskha Sharma’s birthday lunch.

Sharing the photos, Virat wrote, “Thank god you were born ??. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ??. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around ?? @anushkasharma”

Anushka Sharma took to the comments section of Virat Kohli’s post and wrote, “Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY ??) ??????.” In the photo, Anushka is seen wearing a white floral short dress, while Virat exuded swag in his beige t-shirt, black jeans and a cap.

Later, Anushka also took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of her birthday celebration. She shared photos of herself enjoying her birthday cake. The actor also shared a photo of the gorgeous cake which had Virat’s message ‘happy birthday my love’ written on it.

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it ?? Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful ???? PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be ??”

Friends and colleagues like Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Athiya Shetty, Genelia Dsouza, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vicky Kaushal among others also wished Anushka Sharma on her birthday.