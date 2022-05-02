SAARC felicitates Hamza on taking oath as Punjab CM

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday warmly felicitating Hamza Shehbaz on taking oath of Chief Minister Punjab and hoped that he will pursue the prudent policies of his dynamic father Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and toe his footprints promising welfare of down trodden besides creating congenial environment for boosting business activities and economic growth in the province. In his congratulatory message, he said the business community was proud that first time in history father and son both have been democratically elected simultaneously as the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of the largest province. He said earlier Nawaz Sharif was also elected thrice premier and chief minister with his younger brother as chief minister as well which is another feather in the cap of the Sharif family.