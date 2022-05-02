CPI inflation up by 13.4pc in April

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 13.4pc on year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. According to PBS data, the CPI inflation witnessed an increase of 12.7pc in the previous month (March) and 11.1pc in April 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6pc in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.8pc in the previous month and increase of 1.0pc in April 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 12.2pc on year-on-year basis in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.9pc in the previous month and 11.0pc in April 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6pc in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.7pc in the previous month and increase of 1.3pc in April 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 15.1pc on year-on-year basis in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.9pc in the previous month and 11.3pc in April 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6pc in April 2022 as compared to increase of 1.0pc in the previous month and increase of 0.6pc in April 2021.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 14.2pc in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.0pc a month earlier and an increase of 21.3pc in April 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.5pc in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.6pc a month earlier and increase of 0.4pc in April 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 28.1pc in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.8pc a month earlier and an increase of 16.6pc in April 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.2pc in April 2022 as compared to increase of 3.9pc a month earlier and a decrease of -0.4pc in corresponding month i.e. April 2021.

On Month-on-Month basis, the top few food commodities that witnessed increase compared to previous month included tomatoes (51.53pc), onions (42.83pc), fruits (21.07pc), vegetables (14.41pc), cooking oil (11.35pc), vegetable ghee (8.26pc), gram whole (5.67pc), wheat flour (3.45pc), meat (3.25pc), mustard oil (2.31pc), potatoes (1.43pc), milk (1.27pc) and pulse masoor (1.13pc).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease included chicken (9.40pc), gur (1.23pc) and sugar (0.70pc).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tailoring (6.37pc), motor vehicles (5.42pc), hosiery (4.41pc), household equipments (3.88pc), cotton cloth (2.05pc), construction input items (1.84pc), readymade garments (1.37pc), washing soap/detergents/match box (1.36pc) and furniture & furnishing (0.95pc).

The non-food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity charges (7.84pc), liquefied hydrocarbons (3.75pc) and solid fuel (1.00pc).