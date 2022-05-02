Bitcoin slips to $38,025 as bearish spell extends

The cryptocurrency market remained bearish for the third day in a row on Sunday, with market capitalisation shedding 2.7 percent to reach $1.81 trillion.

As of 1330 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dipped 1.7 percent to $38,025. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $723.5 billion. Bitcoin has shed 3.9 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, slipped 2.3 percent to $2,767. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $334 billion. ETH has been 5.9 percent down in the past seven days.

Similarly, XRP price went down by 5.2 percent to reach $0.594. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $28.6 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 16 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price slipped by 4.2 percent to reach $0.776. Its market capitalisation has reached $25.9 billion with this decrease. ADA has shed 12.7 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) price shed 2 percent to $0.132. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $17.6 billion. DOGE has shed 1.5 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) price dipped 6.3 percent to $58.80.

With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $15.8 billion. AVAX has shed 19.4 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Eric Schmidt, a former Google CEO whose net worth is $22.8 billion, has revealed that he has put “a little bit” of money into cryptocurrency.

He added that he finds Web3’s economics “interesting,” noting that the platforms and the use patterns are interesting.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt talked about cryptocurrency investing and Web3 in an interview with CNBC last week. Regarding his own crypto investment, he revealed that he has invested “a little bit” of money into cryptocurrency, without naming any coins specifically. He further clarified that he’s just getting started investing in crypto.