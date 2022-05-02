Country needs labour-friendly policies to rectify previous regime’s devastation: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday in her message on Labour Day being observed on Sunday said the country urgently needed labour-friendly policies and measures to rectify the devastation of the former PTI-led government.

In her message issued here, she said, “On Labor Day, I pay tribute to the working people of the world, including Pakistan”.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the former government’s anti-labour measures increased unemployment and labour exploitation in the country.

She said the PTI government had claimed to bring reforms in the labour market and 10 million jobs, adding, “Where are the labour market reforms, labor policy and 10 million jobs?”

The Minister said the working class instead received ban on labor unions and got inflation and unemployment.

“The PPP introduced a labour policy in 1972 to protect the rights of Pakistani workers. The Sindh government has formulated its own provincial labour policy since the 18th amendment”, Senator Sherry Rehman underscored.

She added that every government should work for the rights and welfare of the workers.

The current government has announced to raise the minimum monthly wage to Rs25,000 which is a welcoming start, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

Labour Day marked in South Punjab: International Labour Day was celebrated across South Punjab wherein rallies were taken out besides meetings to pay tribute to labourers of Chicago for laying down their lives for cause of fellows.

Addressing a rally, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Asif Rajwana said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised minimum wages to Rs 25,000 soon after assuming office.

He stated that Shehbaz Sharif gave a colony for Labourers in Multan when he was Punjab Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a rally was arranged by Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Union Federation and South Punjab Federation of Workers. It began from Nawan Shehr and culminated in front of Multan press club.

Office bearers of the organizations addressed the participants and paid homage to labourers on Labour Day.

Another rally was taken out by People Labour Bureau, Labour Union Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Food workers Association from Cantt Railway Station.

People Labour Bureau presudent Asiq Bhutta and Railway Union president Mubashir Zaidi led the rally.

Punjab Rickshaw Association also organized a rally from Haram gate to Chowk Shahidan which was led by its president Idress Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded of the govt to raise wages to Rs 50,000 per month.

In Muzaffargarh, Pakistan People’s Party general secretary, Malik Mazhar Pahor takling to reporters said that former PM, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto voiced for fights of labourers in Pakistan and did legislation for it.

He stated that he slautes to labourers of the world on their international Day.

In Burewala, former MNA, Chaudhady Nazir Arain, Ex PMA, Khalid Dogar while adressing a meeting said that marking the day is aimed at paying tribute to struggle of lanourers across the world.

They stated that it is day of workers toiling in fields,factories, mills and at other places.

They noted that PML-N govt would initiate revolutionary steps for welfare of labourers.