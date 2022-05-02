Punjab Police okays security arrangements for Eid

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that for the protection of life and property of citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr, police officers and personnel across the province will perform their duties with full enthusiasm and sense of duty so that citizens may celebrate joys of Eid with their families without any fear. IG Punjab said that fool proof security arrangemnts have been carved out for ensuring law and order across province. He said that comprehensive security arrangements have been ensured at sensitive mosques, imambargahs, open places gatherings. Similarly, security of recreational spots , public parks and public centers have also been taken into consideration.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that additional traffic force would be deployed on busy highways for the convenience of citizens while patrolling of Dolphin, Peru and other patrolling forces would be made more efficient. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all the supervisory officers to monitor the security plan themselves and said that security of all religious places including mosques and imambargahs should be kept on high alert on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed police teams to maintain close coordination with the Special Branch, CTD and other law enforcement agencies . Supervisory officers have also been ordered to remain in field and implement security plan with letter and spirit.

Giving details about the security of Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings across the province, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, security arrangements have been finalized across the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr across province. Security plan of 25525 gatherings has been completed. The Punjab Police Spokesperson said that Eid gatherings would be held at 24743 mosques, imambargahs and 782 open spaces across the province for the security of which more than 43427 police officers, officials and volunteers would perform their duties filled with the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Spokesperson Punjab Police further said that Eid gatherings would be held in 4922 mosques, imambargahs and 191 open spaces in the provincial capital Lahore for the security of which more than five thousand police officers & personnel and volunteers of Lahore police would perform Eid-ul-Fitr security duties. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras would also be installed for the security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs. As per direction of IG Punjab, direct monitoring of Eid prayer and security arrangements will be conducted by Safe city Authority and Central Police Office. Over 2800 armed police men to perform duty on Eid-ul-Fitr: City police have finalized a comprehensive security plan on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr to avert any untoward incident. According to police spokesman, over 2800 policemen personnel will be deployed on Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.