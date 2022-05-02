Fool-proof security to be provided to tourists in Murree: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has said that foolproof security would be provided to the tourists in Murree particularly during Eid ul Fitr holidays.He said, all the security and traffic arrangements had been finalized to facilitate the tourists.

The holidays of all the departments concerned including Murree administration have been canceled to make the arrangements foolproof. The DC said that the tourists could come to Murree during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to relax and enjoy the holidays. Indecent treatment with the tourists visiting Murree would not be tolerated under any circumstances, the DC said adding, best possible arrangements were being finalized to facilitate the tourists in Murree. He urged the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Special teams would be formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, the DC said adding, parking of the vehicles would not be allowed outside the parking areas. There would be a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree particularly at exit and entry points besides restriction on cooking at the roadside. Rawalpindi district police have launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of the tourists. Patriata and Pahgwari Police Stations have also been made functional for the safety and service of citizens and tourists. A specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police. Murree Tourism Police initially have 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles and horse riding squad.