Scholz defends Ukraine policies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday defended his decisions on Ukraine, at once rejecting criticisms that he has been acting too slowly while also batting off calls to halt weapons deliveries to Kyiv. “I make my decisions quickly and in coordination with our allies,” he told Bild on Sunday. “I am suspicious of hasty action and Germany going it alone.” Scholz has come under fire over the last weeks for not taking rapid action or doing enough to provide desperately sought armaments to Ukraine. The German parliament on Thursday passed a motion urging his government to accelerate the deliveries of heavy weapons to Kyiv. While pressed by some to step up the pace on weapons deliveries, Scholz was at the same time facing pressure from other critics who want Germany to stop boosting Ukraine militarily. Twenty-eight prominent German writers, philosophers and singers urged in an open letter published Friday for Scholz to stop sending heavy arms to Ukraine. They warned that the action risked escalating the conflict into a nuclear war and could also cost more Ukrainian lives. But Scholz, speaking at a May Day rally on Sunday, rejected the call as from another time. “I respect every pacifism and attitude,” he said. “But it must seem cynical to Ukraine’s citizens when they are told to defend themselves against Putin’s aggression without weapons. That is out of date,” he added.