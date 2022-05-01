Gigi and Bella make heads turn on red carpet at Prince’s Trust Gala

Glam divas Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid recently made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York. On Thursday night, the duo sisters flaunted their glamorous styles in strikingly different outfits for the event. Days after celebrating her 27th birthday, the runway queen Gigi wore a bright pink off-the-shoulder Valentino dress. She finished her look with matching tights and platform heels. Bella, on the other hand, sported an all-black look. She wore a black strapless gown with matching gloves. She was spotted at the party with her boyfriend Marc Kalman. Beside the Hadid sister, the Prince’s Trust event was attended by celebrities including Blake Lively, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, Emily Ratajkowski and also Yolanda Hadid.