A daughter’s love

Reminiscing the lives of those near and dear to the writer leaves a profound impact not only on the writers’ minds but also on the readers. Lynette Viccaji, in her second book, Bubbles, takes the readers on a journey that traces the life of her mother, Charlotte Donohoe. The five parts of the book are categorized into various chapters where each explores Charlotte’s life – which she lived to the fullest.

Lynette shares with the readers the life and career of Charlotte (Bubbles) who remained an integral part of the family. She was a strong-willed woman who meticulously handled her life – personal and professional – with grace. Imagine a woman working for over four decades in the same company. Charlotte joined an organization at the age of sixteen and left it at the time of her retirement. This shows her commitment and discipline that remained an integral part of her life, an aspect that was transferred to her children as well.

Lynette also explores how her Anglo-Indian family created links within the Pakistani society. “As our horizons broadened and our relationship developed, so too did our integration into Pakistani culture.” Lynette writes. She mentions how she was enveloped within the limits of her ‘British-era Western-ness’ as a child. However, this changed as she grew up. She also learned Urdu in class 5. It was the language and the cultural barrier that, once removed, created a connection with other communities.

Lynette remembers how Charlotte would read books and had a habit of pursuing this hobby from an early age. “Charlotte was a voracious seeker after knowledge”, Lynette writes. Charlotte was interested not only in reading books but also in reading maps. Lynette adds, “Every new experience or acquaintance was a source of learning.” This exemplifies her quest for continuous learning. Charlotte was also a natural storyteller with the ability to brighten up the room with her storytelling prowess.

The book also mentions and includes various letters that Charlotte wrote to Lynette. They are to-the-point summaries of the events that transpired in Charlotte’s life. Moreover, these letters highlight Charlotte’s concern for keeping Lynette well-informed about her life. It was also a means for Lynette to share with her mother news and life’s issues, as and when they may occur.

Lynette has written Bubbles in the form of a biography. The narratives from her life and that of her mothers’ are brilliantly embedded in the form of stories. Lynette remembers how Charlotte maintained a steady correspondence with her friends around the world by writing letters on her typewriter that she bought for Rs. 850. Such simple, casual and honest accounts make his book an interesting read.

Durriya Kazi, sculptor and columnist commented on the book as, “Narrated by her greatest fan, her daughter, “Bubbles” brings back to life the loving and spirited Charlotte that her family and friends adorned.” Salman Tarik Kureshi, poet and columnist, said, “It is not only a portrait of the author’s mother. It is also a picture of the Anglo-Indian community to which she belonged, a community whose numbers have been sadly dwindling over the years.”

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of Divided Species – a sci-fi story set in Karachi