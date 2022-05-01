Chongqing companies to invest in Pakistan

The companies from Chongqing, China will be fully supported to invest in Pakistan, and the BOI looks forward to deepening relations with the Government of Chongqing, China. This was stated by Asim Ayub, Project Director of Pakistan Board of Investment highlighted on 2022 Chongqing Jiangbei District International Investment Promotion. During the 6th Joint Working Group meeting on CPEC Industrial Cooperation (IC) held by National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China and Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan, NDRC proposed the inclusion of the provincial and municipal Development and Reforms Commissions for advancing the industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China. Strengthening economic and trade exchanges between Chongqing and Pakistani cities is of great significance to give full play to their complementary advantages, carrying out pragmatic exchanges and cooperation, and benefiting people in the cities, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Chongqing’s cooperation with Pakistan covers a wide range of fields, including trade, business, education, etc., and there is still great potential to be further unleashed.