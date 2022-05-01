Country has sufficient stocks of edible oil: Naveed Qamar

The meeting of PM’s Task Force on Supply of Palm Oil chaired by Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, here Saturday noted that the edible oil stocks in the country are sufficient for next two months’ consumption and there is no need for panic buying or hoarding. However, it recommended pre-emptive measures to manage the supply chain. The Minister held the first meeting of the task force on emergent basis at the Head Off[1]ice of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to deliberate on the situation emerging after the ban by Indonesia on palm oil supply to different countries. Besides Federal Secretary of Commerce Sualeh Ahmed Farooqui, TDAP’s CEO, Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi and senior officers of the trade promoting State agency, it was participated physically and online by representatives of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association and senior officers of concerned Federal Government ministries. Federal Commerce Minister informed the meeting that today he had talked to his Indonesian counterpart about the ban on palm oil supply and got very positive response. He was hopeful that very soon the supply would be restored. Pakistan government wanted intervention that at least booked stocks for Pakistan be released and shipped by Indonesian government, he said. Meanwhile, he said, the government and the banaspati manufacturers would jointly work on finding the solutions to avert a shortfall, which would include looking for alternate and diversified sources of edible oil supply. PVMA representatives assured full cooperation to ensure supply of this basic commodity at fair price.