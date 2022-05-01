Ex PM urges president, CJP to investigate ‘threat letter’

Pleading with President Arif Alvi, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday wrote a letter asking the head of the state to launch an inquiry into the “threat letter” which the former prime minister claims to have evidence of the “foreign conspiracy” used to topple the PTI government. The former prime minister also wrote a separate letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial seeking a probe into the threat letter. Before his government was sent packing through a no-trust motion moved by the then opposition, Imran had repeatedly claimed that the former Pakistani ambassador to the US was told by a senior official of the Biden administration that if the no-confidence resolution succeeded, Pakistan could be forgiven otherwise the country could face dire consequences.

He maintains those claims to this day, emphasising the “US-backed conspiracy” in speeches to supporters following his ouster. Asking the president to order a public inquiry, Imran Khan said: “The nation looks to its president to protect the people of Pakistan from such foreign conspiracies. I call upon you to live up to this trust.” In the letter, the ex-PM stated: “You have in your possession a copy of the cipher sent by the then ambassador of Pakistan to the USA containing a summary of an official meeting held in the Pakistan Embassy between Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state, along with another US official and a note taker and our ambassador along with a note taker and other diplomats of the mission.” The PTI chairman maintained that the contents of the cipher clearly reflect a regime change conspiracy to remove “PM Imran Khan” from office. “This is a serious matter, which led to the removal of my government through an engineered vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly with the shifting of the allegiance of allied parties of his government to the opposition and the purchase of loyalties of some members of PTI,” read the letter.

The former prime minister said that the cipher is also the reason why the deputy speaker of the NA disallowed the vote of no confidence motion until such time as the issue of the cipher had been thoroughly investigated. “My plea before you is that given the grave nature of this threat to democracy in Pakistan through an externally-engineered regime change conspiracy, as head of the state of Pakistan and commander in chief of the armed forces, it is incumbent upon you to take action and order a public inquiry into this threat to Pakistan’s democracy and sovereignty,” said Imran Khan. The PTI chairman further said that the people of Pakistan need to have the truth laid before them as to who all in Pakistan were involved in this foreign regime change controversy.

“Right now the silence from the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the presidency is creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan,” read the letter.

Imran Khan warned that this was bringing them out to protest against what they see as a violation of their democratic right to vote into power a government for a term of five years through an engineered foreign regime change conspiracy.