Ban on congregational prayers in IIOJK reflection of Modi’s fascist mindset: Ilyas

Masjid occupied Srinagar has said that restricting worshipers from attending religious prayers was an obvious manifestation of Modi’s fascist mindset. In a video message released to the media here on Saturday, the AJK PM said, “Modi’s supremacist (Hindutva) ideology had turned Kashmir into a virtual hell for its citizens. “The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he said, stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self determination.

Terming Pakistan and Kashmir as inseparable, he said, Kashmiris cannot even think of living with India.

Hailing the role of Pakistan armed forces, Prime Minister SardarTanvir Alias Khan has said “We salute the courage and bravery with which Pakistan armed forces have been guarding the country’s frontiers”.

“The government and people of Azad Kashmir will share the joys of Eid with soldiers of the Pakistan army who have been defending the frontiers with great courage”, he said, adding that our Armed Forces stand fully vigilant on the Line of Control (LoC). “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we will remember the soldiers of the Pakistan Army deployed along the Line of Control”, he said.

Regarding the orphans’ rights and privileges, the PM while referring to the Holy Quran said that Allah almighty had warned us about our religious responsibilities towards the orphans. “We will set up centers all over Azad Kashmir that will take care of orphans”, he said adding that the responsibility of orphans’ care and their look-after solely lies on the shoulders of the government. Moreover, he said, shelters would be set up where labourers could stay comfortably.

SardarTanveerIlyas Khan said, “Providing provision of basic necessities of life to those living near the Line of Control is one of our priorities”. The Government of Azad Kashmir, he said, would fulfill its responsibilities.

JKNF Chief denounces ban on prayers, bloodshed, violence in IIOJK :Denouncing ban on prayers, bloodshed, atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman JKNF senior Hurriyat leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan vehemently condemned hard liner BJP government’s political and cultural onslaught against Kashmiris has said that unity within the rank and file of the APHC was only way to foil the apartheid regime’s evil designs.

In a message from Tihar jail the illegally detained APHC leader Naeem khan called for forging more unity and solidarity among all classes of the Jammu Kashmir peoples to foil BJP’s evil designs in the bleeding vale of Kashmir, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

Naeem Khan continued that the BJP’s hostile policy on Kashmir is driven by its racial bias, Islamophobia and its zeal for turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. Terming such acts as an infringement into religious matters of Kashmiri Muslims, Khan said that barring people from offering congregational prayers inside the historic mosque was the worst example of fascism. The policy of shutting down places of worship and restricting worshipers from attending religious gatherings, he said, were akin to the policy Israel has been practicing against Muslims in Palestine. Modi’s racial regime, he said, was hell bent upon turning Kashmir into Palestine.

Lauding Hurriyat’s unity move, Nayeem Khan said that forging unity was direly needed to thwart India’s wicked designs aimed at erasing the political, cultural and religious identity of the Kashmiris.

“On one hand Indian government was hell bet on erase the Kashmiris’ identity while on the other the witch-hunt against civil society, academicians, journalists and human rights defenders was going on unabated”, Khan said adding that suppression of democratic dissent in the region reflected the Indian ruler’s authoritarian mindset.

Voicing his concern over the widespread violence and killing of youth by the Indian occupation forces, he said, India must bear in mind the fact that the genuine freedom movements cannot be suppressed by the use of military might. “Sooner or later India will have to quit Kashmir”, he said adding that India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage for a long time.

Meanwhile, Khan extended in advance his heartfelt felicitations to Muslim Ummah in particular the Muslims of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He appealed to the Kashmir masses to maintain austerity and the high spirits of the real Islamic values while celebrating the religious festivals. “Eid-ul-Fitr provides us a unique opportunity to share the moments of joy with the destitute and needy of our society especially the ones who are facing the tough times under Indian subjugation”.

Highlighting the plight of the downtrodden segments of the society, he said, “On one hand we have economically less privileged segment of society while on the other a large number of people, who have lost their livelihood and homes due to the occupation authorities’ oppressive policies, are in dire need of financial support”. Urging philanthropists and donors to contribute generously for the uplift of the victims of Indian state oppression, the Khan appealed to the donors not to forget the homeless people, the heirs of martyrs, orphans and families of incarcerated political activists who have been languishing in jails for the past several years.