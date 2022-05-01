Rescue 1122 okays emergency plan for Eid holidays

The Director-General of Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr. RizwanNaseer finalized the arrangements to ensure prompt response to emergencies in Punjab during the Eid holidays. He directed the all-district emergency officers (DEOs) to ensure foolproof arrangements to ensure the provision of timely emergency ambulance, rescue, and fire services without any discrimination across Punjab. He also directed all DEOs that close coordination must be maintained with districts/ tehsils headquarters hospitals for better management of victims of emergencies.

He was presiding over a zoom conference of all district emergency officers to review arrangements to provide emergency cover during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, held at Rescue Headquarters here on Saturday which was attended by all DEOs, and Heads of Wing of Rescue Headquarters & Academy. The Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that around 13,000 rescuers shall be deployed during Eid to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province. All these rescuers will be deputed in three shifts at 947 key points established across Punjab. Of them, 412 key points of emergency ambulances, 387 motorbikes, 121 Fire vehicles, and 27 rescue vehicles would be established in all districts of Punjab. Likewise, 384 specialized rescue teams would also be deputed at major Eid prayer venues to provide optimum emergency cover. The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Rescue Headquarters shall remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of District Emergency Plans.

The DEOs briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that Emergency plans for Eid-ul-Fitr including plans to deal with emergencies during the Eid holidays have been finalized in their respective districts in consultation with respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs). In this connection, Emergency Response and Management Plans have been chalked out by all District Emergency Officers in consultation with all stakeholders in District Emergency Board Meetings for effective & efficient management of any untoward incident during the Eid holidays.

On this occasion, Dr. RizwanNaseer requested all the citizens to drive carefully while going to their hometowns and avoid sudden overeating after the holy month of Ramadan to save themselves from injuries and medical emergencies. He also requested the citizens to be very careful while going to water recreational sites in hot weather. He asked the young motor bikers to reframe one wheeling and risky stunts of motorbikes. DG PESD wished all the citizens of Punjab a Safe Eid Mubarak on behalf of the Punjab Emergency Service.