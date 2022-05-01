World Labour Day to be observed with renewed pledge to achieve rights

Like rest of the world, all is set by the labourers to observe the universal labour day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday May 1st to pay rich tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 131 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America. Working class the world over observe May 1st every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

Special programs to commemorate the world labour day have been chalked out by Jammu Kashmir Workers Party, Labour Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance and other laborer representative organizations. The JKPNA Central Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate told APP here on Saturday that like all previous years the May Day will be observed across AJK and other side of the LoC by his organization with traditional zeal and fervor. Zulfiqar continued that special May Day programs will be hosted jointly with the coordination of other labor organizations and personalities belonging to the working class including AJK PWD Workers organization. Highlighting the salient features of the special world labor day programmes to mark the May Day, Zulfiqar Raja continued that special May Day rallies coupled with processions, in all ten AJK districts as well as the tehsil headquarters of including Mirpur Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Bhimbher will be the hallmark of the day.

Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions have chalked out the program to hold special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 128 years ago. In Mirpur, Raja said, main May day ceremony will be helf at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur auditorium by its labor wing Jammu Kashmir Workers Party to mark the day. Eaier big procession will be taken out from View Point near Quaid-e-Azam International Cricket Stadium Chowk under the auspices of the AJK PWD Workers Union and his Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Party. The processionists will march through Mian Muhammad Road , Shaheed chowk and Allama Iqbal Road . The procession will, later on, converge into a workers rally at the Town Hall where speakers will highlight the historical significance of the historic global May Day, Zulfiqar Raja said.

Another special May Day ceremony will be held at the Town Hall will be addressed among others by the leading trade union leaders of AJK besides other speakers from diverse organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Chicago besides throwing light on the importance of this universal day exclusively named after the laborers. At the same time reports reaching here Saturday from across the line of control spoke of the scheduled programs for observance of the world labour day by the labor community in various parts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in spite of the extra ordinary restrictions and ban imposed by the Indian occupation forces over taking out processions and holding rallies to observe the universal labor day. The reports revealed that despite heavy exceptional restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, Kashmiri workers and laborers of various private and public sector institutions in the occupied state have announced to hold rallies and procession, in all circumstances, to observe the day by violating the prohibitory orders and sanctions imposed by the Indian occupying forces.