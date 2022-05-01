Dutch ID resistance man 77 years after death using relatives’s DNA

The remains of a man found after World War II in a mass grave outside one of the Netherlands’ most notorious Nazi prisons have been identified through a DNA match with a living relative, investigators said on Saturday.

Dutch military and civil examiners named the man as Cornelis Pieter “Kees” Kreukniet, aged around 50, after an investigation located his great-nephew using DNA. “The victim could finally be identified as Kees Kreukniet, who was shot by a firing squad outside the Scheveningen prison” in late 1944, said Ronald Klomp, chairman of a Hague-based foundation dedicated to tracing missing war victims.