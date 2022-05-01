Dutch dock workers refuse ship with Russian diesel cargo

Dutch dock workers on Saturday refused to unload a tanker with a consignment of Russian diesel in Amsterdam, a day after a similar action kept the ship from entering Europe’s largest port. The Sunny Liger, a 42,000-tonne tanker was currently lying at anchor off Amsterdam, while port companies were mulling her entry into the Dutch capital, a day after dock workers in Rotterdam also refused to handle her cargo. “Late last night we requested all parties in the port of Amsterdam not to let the ship dock and not to (handle) it,” the FNV trade union’s harbour worker branch chairwoman Asmae Hajjari said. “The ship will not enter the Amsterdam port,” she added in a tweet. Sailing from Primorsk near St Petersburg a week ago, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker’s final destination was Amsterdam, according to the maritime website MarineTraffic.com. “At the moment the ship lies at anchor in the North Sea. So far it has not applied for permission to enter the harbour,” Port of Amsterdam spokeswoman Marcella Wesseling said. “In principle we cannot refuse her entry because she doesn’t fall under the sanctions regime (against Russia),” Wesseling told AFP. A company responsible for towing the ship into port however said it would decline if asked, saying it could lead to an unsafe situation if protesters want to block the ship from entering, the Dutch commercial news station RTL Nieuws reprted.