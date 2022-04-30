Court dismisses Pervaiz Elahi application for case registration

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday dismissed an application filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking directions for registration of a case in Punjab Assembly ruckus.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan announced the verdict. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of parties on Friday.

Earlier, on Friday, SSP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi appeared and submitted a report before the court. He submitted that an FIR had been registered in the matter and investigations were being carried out.

He assured the court that action would be taken against the culprits and pleaded with the court to dismiss the application. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict.