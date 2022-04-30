Moon sighting body to meet on Sunday

ISLAMABAD:The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday for sighting the crescent of Shawal 1443 AH in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. The zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings would be held at their respective headquarters in the meantime, said a ministry press release on Saturday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad would announce the final decision about crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to that end.