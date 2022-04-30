M.Phil student arrested in connection with KU suicide attack

In a significant development, law enforcement agents have apprehended a student in connection with Saturday’s suicide bombing at Karachi University.

According to authorities, law enforcement searched the hideaway of the claimed suicide attack facilitators in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal area late last night, arresting an M.Phil student.

At the University of Karachi, the M.Phil student used to offer lectures. His laptop and foreign books were taken by the authorities.

According to the sources, the investigators also contacted the FIA Cyber Wing from where they got contents in this regard.

The sources in the investigation team further divulged that the people involved in the suicide attack were in contact with each other through social media.