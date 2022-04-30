PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after wrapping up his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During his visit to UAE, the prime minister will hold meeting with Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Both sides would discuss the bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after wrapping up his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During his visit to UAE, the prime minister will hold meeting with Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Both sides would discuss the bilateral ties between Pakistan andand other issues of mutual interest, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister along with a delegation had arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.