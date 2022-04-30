Record increase in number of BRT passengers

PESHAWAR: Record increase in number of passengers traveling in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the number of monthly commuters in BRT buses has reached 6.2 million, a spokesman of the BRT said here Saturday.

Giving details, the spokesman said that in the first month of the inauguration, 1,67,731 passengers traveled. He said 62, 96, 318 passengers traveled in February this year and during the second wave of Corona, 7 million passengers traveled in BRT buses in November and December.

He said a record 8 million passengers traveled in the third wave of Corona and 10 million passengers in the fourth wave. He said 1.1 million zoo cards have been sold so far and a total of 80 million passengers have traveled in BRT buses. About the buses, he said, 158 buses and 360 zoo bicycles are being operated on the service.