Hamza Shahbaz finally sworn in as 21st Punjab chief minister

LAHORE: On Saturday, following directives from the Lahore High Court (LHC), Hamza Shahbaz took oath as the 21st Chief Minister of Punjab after being denied the swearing-in for the last two weeks.

He was administered the oath by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the orders of the LHC as the CM-elect had sought the high court’s intervention on the matter.

Hamza moved the LHC for the third time on Friday as his oath-taking ceremony was deferred on several grounds despite him being elected with a clear majority of 197 votes from the Punjab Assembly on April 16.

The Chief Minister Punjab-elect Hamza Shahbaz then approached Lahore High Court (LHC) back to back three times after Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer oath to him citing several reasons.

Moreover, just hours before the oath-taking ceremony, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar saying Constitutional requirements were not fulfilled.

Hamza drove himself to the Governor House, while PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also accompanied the CM-elect.