Maya laments 14 hour-long load shedding

Actor Maya Ali isn’t happy with the current government and she isn’t afraid to air out her grievances online.

With power outages hitting the country hard during an already unusually hot April, Maya took to her Instagram stories to call out the government, asserting how the return to the “old Pakistan” is evident.

The actor shared a video clip of a candle flickering in the darkness with the caption, “When there is not enough electricity to the charge the UPS.” Thursday night marked Laylatul Qadr, the holiest night in the Islamic calendar. Lamenting the lack of electricity on a night worshippers spend in prayer, Maya shared, “Welcome to the old Pakistan where there is no light, load shedding is at its peak, life has become miserable once again.”

The Mann Mayal actor continued, “Out of 24 hours we are getting only 10 hours of electricity to work. And especially tonight, on such an auspicious night when everyone will be praying, there is so much load shedding.” She added sarcastically, “Well done.”

With forecasters warning of record temperatures in a heatwave expected to last till May 2, the country’s already strained power system seems ill-prepared to keep the nation’s lights on – a kitchen table issue PM Shahbaz Sharif seeks to solve immediately.

Several celebrities have previously expressed disappointment over the removal of Imran Khan from the post of PM following a no-confidence motion. Actor Armeena Khan tweeted a prayer following the vote, “May God protect Pakistan and its loyal citizens from darkness and the forces of evil that are about to consume it once more. Ameen.”

Veteran actor Samina Peerzada shared, “This is not the end, Imran Khan will return with more power and greater resolve. He will not give up and neither will we. We share a great bond. Love for Pakistan.”

Maya too took to Twitter to comment on the ouster, terming it the “saddest and a dark day in Pakistan’s history.” She lamented, “All we needed was some patience, unity and belief. We have lost a gem, a true politician and honest prime minister. I salute Imran khan that he tried his best and fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan till the last moment.