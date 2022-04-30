Katrina channels her love for oversized jackets in throwback pic

Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashionista. When it comes to her casual clothing or her airport looks, the actress always her fashion game on point. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media never fails to impress her fans with her intriguing posts channeling her sartorial finesse. Maintaining the trajectory, the Namaste London actress took to Instagram on Friday and reminisced about her childhood days when she wore an oversized denim jacket. The actress has been following the current trend ever since her childhood days, and the picture only speaks volumes about the diva’s fashion sense. In the photo, we see Katrina Kaif feeding grass to goat in a yard amid lush green vegetation. The actress donned a baggy denim jacket over a black dress, with her hair pulled back, the actress looks sweet and innocent in her childhood pic. The photo seems to be from her London days when Katrina stayed with her family. The photo is a proof of the De Dana Dan actress’ impeccable fashion sense since her childhood days.