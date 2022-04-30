Hira Mani criticised on her outfit at a school event

Hira Mani is a renowned actress, who is able to juggle her professional and personal life with great grace.

However, more than often she is made the victim of online trolling for her unconventional attire, like wearing a Nike shirt as a ‘blouse’ under her saree.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actress is getting flak for the way she dressed for a school event. Hira and her husband, Mani, were invited by a school for a storytelling session on World Book Day. They interacted with the kids and also shared photos of it on social media.

However, the actress’ dress grabbed the attention of netizens and for all the wrong reasons too. She wore a simple white dress shirt with jeans and heels, but the public thinks that her ‘undone’ shirt is inappropriate school attire. The moral brigade was quick to point it out, as the actress received backlash for wearing clothes that were ‘revealing.’