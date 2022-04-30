Ali Zafar spreads invaluable smiles to children of Edhi Homes

Singer-actor Ali Zafar on Friday visited the Bilquis Edhi Family Home in Lahore to spread invaluable smiles to the children ahead of Eid ul Fitr. The singer shared this video and a heartwarming message on his Twitter and it made all his fans a little emotional.

The singer said, “while we complain about little things in life, just know that these little angels at Edhi Homes were left on the roadroadside never got to meet their parents or loved ones. With gratitude in our hearts for what we have and care for each other, we can bring true change.”

Ali Zafar Foundation Executive Director Khadija Amjad said Eid is a time that brings the community together as we celebrate with family and loved ones. “At AZF, we believe in a culture of inclusion, and there is no better occasion than Eid ul Fitr to care for those who have no family to call their own at this time,” she said.

Founded in 2016 by Ali Zafar, the Foundation has to date supported over 10,000 families from marginalized sections of society, particularly those affected negatively due to the COVID pandemic, including the transgender community, minorities, daily wage workers, musicians and the indigent. The Foundation has also adopted two government schools in Lahore where it is focused on improving conditions and elevating the quality of learning for over 1,000 young children.