‘Keh Do’ — a motivational video by Junaid Khan wins big at the ZEE5 Content Film Festival ’22

Junaid Khan’s content video “Keh Do” bags the ZEE5 Content Film Festival Award.

ZEE5 is an Indian subscription video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming service, run by Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

This award is given to the best content created from all over the world and participants participate from around the globe.

Keh Do is a very deep conversation between Junaid Khan and his thoughts and experiences. In his video he talks about how he grew up as an introvert and someone who would shy away from the world to his transition into becoming someone who managed to make his voice his most powerful tool.

He announced the good news on his Instagram stating, “Thrilled to announce that Keh Do won the Zee5 Global Content Festival. The content that we created was not just content but something that came straight from my heart and a voice that came from me and within me.”

‘Keh Do’ is a very deep conversation between Junaid Khan and his thoughts and experiences. In his video he talks about how he grew up as an introvert and someone who would shy away from the world to his transition into becoming someone who managed to make his voice his most powerful tool

Keh Do was written and directed in the midst of covid when it was at its peak and such a motivational video was the need of the hour. A content this strong and mindful was not just recognized internationally but it won the Zee5 award as well.

“Really proud of the entire team who put their hearts, mind and soul into Keh Do and turned it into some this magical”. Stated Junaid on social media.