Falak Shabir has fans in awe with Alyana’s new video

Singer Falak Shabir awed fans with yet another glimpse of wife-actor Sarah Khan with daughter Alyana, which has been viral across social media platforms. Falak Shabir took to his Instagram stories earlier this week to share a video of his family, which sees him getting the popular ‘red flower’ for his wife Sarah, but baby Alyana seems to be more interested in the gift and tries to grab it.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms melting millions of hearts, while a number of social users dropped lovely compliments for the toddler.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir have quite a fan following on the social media platform Instagram.

They share family photos and videos with the fans. The visuals get millions of likes from its users.

Earlier, Sarah Khan treated her 8.8 million Instagram followers with a heartwarming video of her husband Falak holding his daughter. The clip got millions of likes as well. For those unversed, the celebrity couple got married in July of 2020. They welcomed their first child – baby girl Alyana in October last year. Falak Shabir took to Instagram to share the good news with his friends and fans. “So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.