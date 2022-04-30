Patakha Pictures announce its second grant with Taiwan Pitch and CNEX Foundation

PATAKHA PICTURES, helmed by two-time Academy Award and four-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, announces its second filmmaking grant program Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellowship, in collaboration with CNEX Foundation and Taiwan Pitch Non-fiction Short Film Fund.

Patakha Pictures has already provided 10 female filmmakers grants in its first round of fellowships, in partnership with SDI and the British Council, as announced earlier this year. The fellows are creating films that promise to inspire and invigorate conversations across the country. With this second filmmaking grant Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellowship, Patakha Pictures aims to fund and mentor younger filmmakers – encouraging female students who are filmmakers to realize their dreams. This is the first time in Pakistan that any filmmaking grant of this stature is being offered to students.

As part of this grant, a Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellow Grantee documentary filmmaker from Pakistan will be selected and receive a $10,000 funding for film production and a fixed reimbursement for travel expenses to participate in the “Talent Village” workshop held in Taiwan. The student will receive mentorship and will work with the other selected finalists. The filmmaker will be expected to create a seven-15-minute non-fiction film at the conclusion of the grant.

By applying for this open call programme, filmmaking students will have the opportunity to bring their documentary shorts into being through expert training and mentoring support from international industry professionals.

“With Patakha Pictures, we are investing in the next generation of female filmmakers of Pakistan. We are especially proud of this grant as it is our first collaboration in Asia and because this USD 10,000 grant has the potential to change a student’s life forever. To create an ecosystem where female filmmakers have equipment funding and resources to realize their dreams, it is important that the efforts of Patakha Pictures are replicated across Pakistan.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

“We are honored to launch the “Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellowship” with Patakha Pictures and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who share the same passion for nurturing young talented filmmakers. By supporting true cultural exchange between multiple regions, independent filmmakers will have the opportunity to explore, develop and create new partnerships with amazing talents from all around the world.” said CNEX Foundation

Interested female student filmmakers can apply for this programme at: https://socfilms.com/index.php/patakha-pictures/ or via email at patakhapictures@gmail.com. The last date to submit the application is May 15, 11:59pm. Announcement of shortlisted applicants will be done in June 2022 and the Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellow Grantee will attend the workshop in August 2022.

Three films will be selected as outstanding works, and the finalists responsible for their creation will receive cash awards.

The submission guidelines for Taiwan Pitch Pakistan Fellowship are:

All applicants must be over 18 years of age.

All applicants enrolled currently as students with valid student identification are eligible to apply.

All applicants should apply as individuals. Those applying as companies or businesses will not be considered. Each applicant is allowed to submit only one film proposal.

Finalists shall join in the entire course of a week-long Talent Village held in Taiwan in early August 2022.

The final films must be presented entirely in English (including narration and subtitles).

Patakha Pictures is an initiative by SOC Films and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

CNEX Foundation is a non-profit organisation devoted to producing and promoting contemporary documentaries. We aspire to become a platform supporting motivated storytellers to enhance a sustainable strategy for documentary filmmaking and facilitate cultural exchange between Taiwan and the international community.