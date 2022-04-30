Transport services export fetches $508m in 8 months

Pakistan earned US $508.015m by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of financial year (2021-22). This shows growth of 26.71pc as compared to $400.940m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 51.18pc, by going up from $56.130m last year to $84.860m during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 99.46pc from $22.390m last year to $44.660m whereas the exports of other sea transport services also grew by 19.15pc from $33.740m to $40.200m current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport rose by 25.45pc by going up from $325.030m last year to $407.735m during July-February (2021-22). Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 23.55pc, from $213.970m to $264.350m, whereas the exports of freight services also rose by 2.55pc, from $20.400 to $20.920m, in addition the export of other air transport services increased by 35.08pc from $90.660m to $122.465m. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 20.37pc by going down from $12.960m to $10.320m during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 75.44pc, from $9.610m to $2.360m during the fiscal year under review, while the export of postal and courier services also decreased by 25.22pc, from $6.820m to $5.100m, the data revealed.