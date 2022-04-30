Bitcoin slips to $39,009 as cryptos turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Friday, with market capitalisation shedding 1.9 percent to reach $1.88 trillion. As of 1335 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dipped 0.9 percent to $39,009. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $742.1 billion. Bitcoin has shed 3.7 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, slipped 1.3 percent to $2,868. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $345 billion. ETH has been 4 percent down in the past seven days. Similarly, XRP price went down by 3.1 percent to reach $0.623. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $30 billion with this decrease. XRP ha shed 14.9 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price slipped by 2.1 percent to reach $0.819. Its market capitalisation has reached $26.3 billion with this decrease. ADA has shed 10 percent of its value in the past seven days. However, Dogecoin (DOGE) price gained 0.4 percent to $0.138. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $18.4 billion. DOGE has shed 1.6 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) price dipped 4.2 percent to $66.10. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $17.8 billion. AVAX has shed 12 percent of its value during the last seven days.