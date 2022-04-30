Apple’s first self-service repair store opens in US

Apple customers and technicians can now repair their own devices after the tech giant launched its first Self-Service Repair shop in the US. Apple’s Self-Service Repair shop allows anyone to order replacement parts and tools for select devices, and review the Apple repair manual for step-by-step guides on how to repair their products. The store offers parts for iPhone 12 and 13 models including batteries, cameras, display kits and other parts. It is expected to offer parts and tools for Macs that have Apple’s silicon chips later this year. The company said its Self-Service shop would also expand to more countries. Once customers repair their device using the instructions on the manual, they will be able to return their damaged part to Apple so they can be recycled or refurbished. Customers may receive credit for certain repair types. Apple customers need their product’s serial number or IMEI, as well as the repair manual ID, to complete the purchase. Self-Service Repair is intended for customers with the experience and knowledge to perform the operations on their devices, the company said. Apple for years has faced pressure from consumer groups to offer a self-service programme. The company has long been the target of advocates because of a practice that encodes parts to a specific device. Some attempted repairs have left phones unusable.