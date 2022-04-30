White paper soon to expose Sharifs: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday hinted at bringing out a white paper against the Sharif family, as he aims to gear up his anti-government campaign to pave way for the general elections.

On April 10, Imran became the first prime minister to be ousted from office through a no-confidence motion following which Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new premier.

In his address to a PTI workers’ convention in Multan, Imran said he would soon give a call for Islamabad to his supporters as “Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs” were imposed on the country. “We have to prepare each and every child in the country for our struggle towards an independent Pakistan. For this, we need to hold early elections,” the PTI chairman said.

Imran alleged Prime Minister Shehbaz was involved in corruption worth billions of rupees and claimed that since the PML-N president siphoned money abroad, he did not raise his voice against the Western powers. “He will sacrifice national interest to safeguard his money. We will soon bring a white paper against the Sharif family and expose them in front of the people,” Khan said, asking his people to gather two million supporters in Islamabad when he gives the protest call.

Imran said the prices of all commodities had gone up and apprehended rise in the prices of petroleum products soon. He said the PTI had pledged to make the South Punjab province in the general election campaign of 2018 and was still committed to that promise. The PTI government had established South Punjab Secretariat to facilitate the masses in their area.

PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Amir Dogar, Nadeem Qureshi, Aon Abbas Bapi and other party leaders also attended the convention. Imran said politicians belonging to the “corrupt political dynasties” will resort to his character assassination after Eidul Fitr.

“This mafia only works in two ways, either they buy people like they did [during the vote of no-confidence against Khan] or they resort to character assassination of their opponents,” he said. He alleged that the Sharif family and their allies did the same against their opponent Benazir Bhutto and his ex-wife Jemima Khan.

Imran said he will fight till his last breath against the “imported” government that was brought into power by a “conspiracy”, announcing that he would issue a white paper on the corruption of the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in a few days. “Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs40 billion,” he said. “Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult to

The former PM said that he will remind the whole nation about how corrupt the Sharif clan is and how they “came back into power on the behest of foreign forces”.

He repeated his earlier allegations that the PML-N, PPP and other parties in the current ruling alliance ousted him on the behest of a foreign power and are now making plans to get away with corruption.

Imran said he had given call to two million people but he feels at least three million people will march to country’s capital against the government.