Pakistan, China hail UNSC call for punishing KU attack culprits

Pakistan and China Friday welcomed the UN Security Council’s statement calling for bringing those responsible for the deadly terrorist attack in the Karachi University to justice.

“We expect international community’s full cooperation in identifying the perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of this terrorist act, and to hold them accountable,” Ambassador Munir Akram’s said, while reacting to the 15-member Council’s statement on Tuesday’s attack.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador Zhang jun said the Security Council’s statement underlined the need to bring those responsible for the heinous attack to justice. “The message is clear: Acts of terror are unjustifiable, criminal, and must be punished,” the Chinese envoy added.

The attack, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, resulted in the deaths of three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani as well as several injured. Meanwhile, China on Friday said that terrorism was enemy of mankind and urged all the countries to strengthen coordination to combat this menace for global peace and stability.

Terrorism is a common enemy of mankind and fighting terrorism is the shared responsibility of the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said at a regular news briefing. Three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani national were killed at the University of Karachi on Tuesday when their van came under terrorist attack.

In a statement on Thursday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on one of the Confucius Institutes at the University of Karachi.

Zhao Lijian said that the statement expressed the deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Pakistan and China and the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers the sponsors of the terrorist attack, justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and China on this matter.

He said that the Security Council’s statement reflected the international community’s strong indignation and condemnation of this terrorist attack as well as specifically the condolences for the Chinese and Pakistani civilians killed in the attack, which represented the voice of the international community, adding, Justice will not be absent and evil doers will face their punishment. The spokesperson said that the terrorism was a common enemy of mankind and fighting terrorism was shared responsibility of the international community.

At present, international terrorism continues to pose serious threats to people’s safety and stability in all countries, he added.

He said that all sides should strengthen consultation and cooperation, take all measures to crack down on terrorism and contribute towards world peace and stability.