Patel assures PMA of resolving genuine demands to improve healthcare

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Islamabad on Friday appealed to the Minister for National Health Services to repeal the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act, 2020, and restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Act 2012.

In a meeting with Minister for National Health Services, Qadir Patel, a delegation of PMA led by President PMA Dr. Akhtar Ali Bandesha expressed the hope that all genuine demands of doctors will be accepted by the present government and revise the PMC and MTI laws.

The delegation appealed to the minister to restore the old service structure and experience-based promotion policy for doctors in the federal and provincial hospitals. He also asked to make the health allowance of doctors as per their basic salaries as such policy was being implemented in other government organizations.

Dr. Bandesha said that the Federal Medical Teaching Institution (FMTI) Act, 2021, which was introduced by the past government aimed at promoting nepotism and favoritism. He added this act has damaged the service structure of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff besides increasing difficulties for patients.

During the meeting, the matter of the National Licensing Examination (NLE) was also discussed besides a detailed discussion on the categorization system of government and private medical colleges by PMC.

He said that the PMC should start the old final registration system after house jobs for doctors instead of the prevailing faulty National Licensing Exam (NLE), which is now mandatory for medical students. The delegation also discussed the matter of centralized MDCAT examination for admission in medical colleges all over Pakistan and increased minimum merit up to 65%. The delegation demanded the minister for full autonomy to the provinces for admission to medical colleges.

The PMA president demanded of the minister to cancel the policy of having a minimum of 65% marks for appearing in the MDCAT test and start holding this test at the provincial level. He said that the PMC has made the grading system doubtful, which was started in the medical and dental colleges and asked to stop this practice. During the meeting, the issue of seats of overseas in medical colleges all over the Pakistan and recognition of medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan was also discussed besides accreditation of all hospitals and medical colleges which are already accredited with CPSP.

The delegation expressed its concerns over the Federal Medical Teaching Institution (FMTI) Act, implemented in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, and appointments made through this FMTI Act.

The minister assured the delegation to resolve their genuine demands for the betterment of medical professionals and profession and improving the healthcare system of the country to ensure better health services for the country’s people. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry besides representatives of the PMA including PMA Senior Vice President Dr. Syeda Luba Hussain, General Secretary Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, and Joint Secretary Dr. Syed Abid Shah.