Eid gifts distributed among families of police martyrs

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday distributed Eid gifts among families and children of police Shuhada (martyrs). SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters and other officers accompanied the CPO during the visits to the houses of police martyrs. CPO Omar met the families of Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed, Constable Muhammad Zafaran Shaheed and ASP Salman Ayaz Shaheed. Expressing sympathy with the families, he said the martyrs were the pride of the police as they had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“We are standing with the families of martyrs on every occasion of happiness and sorrow,” he added. Police conducts operation in Ghareebabad: The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Friday launched a search operation in Ghareebabad area in jurisdiction of Airport police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Airport police conducted search operations in and around Ghareebabad. A total of 157 houses, data of 63 tenants collected and 251 suspects were questioned during the operation. He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order. RPO reviews security arrangements at mosques on Jumat-ul-Wida: Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan on Friday visited mosques to review security arrangements on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Wada. According to police spokesman, RPO was satisfied with the security arrangements there. RPO also visited Ramazan Sasta bazaars set up across the region.SP Rawal Town, ASP New Town Circle also reached the spot and briefed RPO Rawalpindi about the security arrangements. RPO visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaar at Haideri Chowk and reviewed the security and issued instructions to the officers present on the spot.