ANF recovers over 218kg narcotics, arrests six

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country recovered over 218 kg narcotics and 262 kg prohibited chemical besides arresting six accused including a woman. According to the ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence on Thursday night foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered over 50 kg drugs from a car. ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered over 46 kg charras, two kg opium and over two kg prohibited chemical from a car besides netting three accused namely Waqas Ali, Ghulam Murtaza and a female namely Yasmeen Manzoor. In another raid, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence on Friday recovered 149 kg drugs and 260 liters prohibited chemical from Alizai forest area on Quetta-Chaman Road. The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi in an operation recovered 630 grams charras from the possession of a passenger namely Afsar Khan resident of Waziristan going to Abu-Dhabi through PIA flight no PA-230. ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered heroin filled capsules from the possession of a passenger namely Shakeel Anjum resident of Sargodha going to Bahrain through PIA flight no PK-189. The ANF Punjab and ANF Intelligence in another operation conducted near Ravi Toll Plaza Motorway Lahore recovered nearly 18 kg heroin concealed in secret cavities of a car. An accused namely Shehryar Ashraf resident of Rawalpindi was also arrested on the spot.