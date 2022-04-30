Foreign Policy Tests

The Saudi trip will be a good test case for the new administration in general and the new foreign minister in particular because there are signs that once the religious and political formalities are out of the way the Pakistani government plans to put the begging bowl on the table once again. And since the Saudis rubbed it in our face more than a little when they last loaned us money – setting very tough, even humiliating terms – whether or not the new team is able to secure a better package will tell a lot, to say the least.

Regardless, this will only be the first of many tough tests for the new foreign minister and his team. Soon enough their plans to mend ties with Washington will also become clear. That’s not only going to be the most important part of his assignment but also possibly the most difficult. PTI poisoned the relationship in its last days in what is fast being exposed as little more than a desperate attempt to hang on to power. But its consequence will be far-reaching. Surely Washington understands far better than us that we need it a lot more than it needs us; if it needs us at all now that the Afghan war is over. And it also understands very well, and we ought to too, that it can turn our aid flow on or off as easily as snapping its fingers; so PTI’s actions have only made Pakistan’s position more precarious.

There are very big problems with the EU as well, and again they are of the previous administration’s making. Sure, they overstepped by asking us to follow their lead. But an able foreign minister would have handled the situation far more amicably than letting the prime minister spew slogans of hate in public processions. EU is our leading trading partner and already the GSP+ trade facility is in grave danger, so damage control there too will be of monumental significance.

Bilawal clearly has his work cut out for him. Yet it must also be mentioned that all the praise coming his way tends to overlook the fact that he finds himself in his position, not because of a lifetime of public service, but only because of his family. For Pakistan’s sake, it is sincerely hoped that he’s been trained well by his party. *