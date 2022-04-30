Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the G20 summit in November, which will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of host nation Indonesia said Friday. Indonesia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, has been under heavy pressure from the West, led by the United States, to exclude Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, but Jakarta has argued it must remain “impartial”. “I have invited President Zelensky to attend the G20 summit,” said President Joko Widodo, suggesting a compromise had been reached following pressure from US President Joe Biden and others to allow Ukraine’s participation to strike a balance. Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo that he will attend the summit, to take place on Bali island, the Indonesian leader said in a livestreamed address. Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not. Zelensky had announced in a tweet that he was invited to the summit by Indonesia on Wednesday, following a call with Widodo. Widodo met with the Russian president on Thursday, saying, “Putin thanked Indonesia for the invitation to the G20 summit and said he would attend.” During the conversation, Putin wished Indonesia’s G20 presidency “success”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. But “for the time being, it is premature to communicate the modalities of Russian participation”, he said, leaving the format of Moscow’s participation in doubt. The West has attempted to diplomatically isolate Russia since the beginning of its military offensive in February.