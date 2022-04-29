60 days special amnesty on the eve of Eid ul Fitr for inmates starts

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr announced a special pardon of 60 days for prisoners. Special amnesty in sentences will apply from April 29, 2022. This special amnesty will not apply to the terrorists and prisoners involved in anti-state activities. A formal notification has been issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department and the Inspector General’s Office.

District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari and Additional District, Sessions Judge-2 Haripur Islamuddin and Judicial Magistrate-1 Haripur Arshad Ali visited Central Jail Haripur (CJH). During the visit Superintendent jail, Akhtar Hussain Shah briefed the honorable judges where also inspected the jail in detail and asked the inmates about their problems as well as gave verdicts to the inmates involved in minor cases.

During the visit, they also inspected the Langarkhana and also inspected the cleanliness of the jail, the visiting dignitaries have shown satisfaction over the facilities provided to the inmates.

510 inmates benefited from the special amnesties while 12 prisoners were later released from the jail. Among those released are 05 prisoners whose decisions were taken by District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari during his visit to the jail.