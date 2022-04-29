Jumaa tul Wida being observed today with religious enthusiasm 

Islamabad: Jumaa Tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is being observed today (April 29) with religious solemnity across the country.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons will highlight the significance of the day. On this occasion, prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country .

Jumatul-Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the International day of Al-Quds is also being observed on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.