Pakistanis suffer worst loadshedding as electricity shortfall reaches 9,000MW

LAHORE: According to the sources the electricity crisis in the country has worsen as 10 to 15 hours of load-shedding has been witnessed nationwide after power shortfall reached 9,000 megawatts (MW).

“Major urban centres are witnessing load-shedding duration of 10 hours while the rural areas are facing power outages of upto 15 hours,” they said.

However, the power supply in the country remained at 15,000 MW against a demand of 24,000 MW.

The sources further shared that the LESCO system was overloaded and the shortfall has gone beyond 1500 MW.

“The quota of power supply to LESCO remains at 3400 MW against a demand of 4900 MW,” they said adding, the overloaded led to disruption of supply to multiple grid stations, causing power outages in the city.