Pakpattan administration takes notice of diseal shortage

On Friday, the Pakpattan administration had taken a strong stance against those responsible for the artificial shortage of diesel in Pakpattan.

22,000 liters of diesel were seized from hundreds of petrol pumps in the Pakpattan district, according to official sources

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Sohail Kaifi, a number of gas stations were shut down and their operators were arrested.

Officer Sharjeel Gujjar, an assistant commissioner, arranged for the diesel to be sold to farmers at a set price.

To be clear, the country has been experiencing a severe diesel shortage for the last few days, and the government is working hard to get it under control.