Pak furniture exports witness 80.3pc surge in March

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that furniture exports from the country registered astronomical 80.3 per cent increase in one month of March of the current fiscal year, compared to corresponding period of the last year. Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain President Pakistan Furniture Importers and exporters Association Lahore chapter, he said now the volume of furniture exports has touched the figure of Rs179m compared to Rs 99mx in the same period last corresponding year. He said furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added. He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5b for the next five years. He hoped the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.