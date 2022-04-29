Bitcoin jumps to $39,494 in mixed trading

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Thursday, with market capitalisation gaining 1.1 percent to reach $1.91 trillion. As of 1320 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged 1.6 percent to $39,494. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $751.3 billion. Bitcoin has shed 4.6 percent of its value during the last seven days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, jumped by 1.7 percent to $2,908. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $351 billion. ETH has been 5.5 percent down in the past seven days. However, XRP price went down by 0.7 percent to reach $0.644. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $31 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 14.3 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price inched up by 0.6 percent to reach $0.838. Its market capitalisation has reached $26.9 billion with this increase. ADA has shed 10.5 percent of its value in the past seven days. Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) price slipped by 0.4 percent to $0.138. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $18.4 billion. DOGE has shed 1.5 percent during the last seven days. Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price inched down by 0.8 percent to $69.28. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $18.6 billion. AVAX has shed 11.4 percent of its value during the last seven days.