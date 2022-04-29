Delaying Hamza’s oath is ‘high treason’: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday took to Twitter and lashed out at the PTI government in Punjab for deliberately delaying Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking ceremony. “Despite the clear orders of the court, the swearing-in of Hamza Shahbaz is being arrogantly prevented,” she said. “Making fun of the Constitution, law, and courts with such unmitigated effrontery cannot be the work of a normal human being.”

She further said that the “ghosts of Bani Gala” must be dealt with severely since they do not seem to pay heed to verbal warnings. “This is a province of 120 million people and it’s not a joke.”

Maryam said that these “lunatics should either be admitted to mental asylums or face serious treason and contempt of court cases.” “It’s rather surprising that they have resorted to doing such childish things. It’s hard to think how our country was being run by mental and psychiatric patients. Thankfully, Pakistan has survived!”

In the ruling, CJ Bhatti maintained that President Arif Alvi, who is also under constitutional obligation to facilitate the expeditious administration of the oath of prime minister or chief minister in any province, is suggested to play his role mandated by the Constitution/law, ensuring a functional provincial government in Punjab.