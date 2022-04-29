Court adjourns references against Zardari

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing of references against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till May 18. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan, however, granted one-day exemption from appearance to the ex-president and his sister in the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to the absence of defence lawyer Farook H. Naek. heard the references. During hearing of money laundering reference, a co-accused Azam Khan surrendered before the court and requested it to grant him permanent exemption from appearance.